Political ad spend on Facebook at over Rs 4 cr; BJP, supporters way ahead of others

The (BJP) and its supporters accounted for a lion's share of worth over Rs 4 crore on Facebook, according to data compiled by the

The advertisements run for the ruling dispensation range from promotion of and his government policies to those of its leaders, including -- all of which were not necessarily paid by the party but by its supporters.

From February till March 2, 2019, the showed 16,556 ads related to politics and issues of national importance with ad spends crossing more than Rs 4.13 crore, according to Facebook's Ad Archive Report.

The specific date on which started collecting data was not disclosed. However, on February 7, it had said the enforcement of the new features and the political advertisements policy, that includes having disclaimers, would start from February 21.

The top spender in the tally was page 'Bharat Ke Mann Ki Baat' that ran 1,168 ads and spent Rs 1.01 crore, followed by 'Nation with NaMo' that spent Rs 52.24 lakh and 'MyGov India' that had an ad spent of Rs 25.27 lakh in the said time period.

The page 'Bharatiya Janata Party' had an ad spend of Rs 6.6 lakh, while Shah's page had an spending of Rs 2.12 lakh.

Compared to this, the and its supporters spent much lesser amounts with the highest being about Rs 48,000. Pages like 'Im with Congress', ' Party admirers forum' and ' for Congress' had spends of Rs 684, Rs 535 and Rs 490, respectively in the stated duration.

Meanwhile, the spent Rs 35,867 during the said period.

In February, had said political advertisements on its platform will carry a 'disclaimer' offering details about those responsible for running the ad as the looks to bring transparency into political ads ahead of elections in

This was done to give people more information about who is responsible for the ads they see.

With ensuing general elections, the had warned of strong action if any attempt was made to influence the country's electoral process through undesirable means.

Over the past few months, like Facebook, Twitter, and have promised to infuse more transparency into political advertisements on their platform, and have since announced a slew of measures as part of election integrity efforts.

Facebook, which has over 200 million users in India, has stated that it is committed to creating a new standard of transparency and authenticity for on its platform and

