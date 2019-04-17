Myanmar grants amnesty to 9,535 prisoners

The government on Wednesday granted unconditional to 9,535 prisoners on the first day of the traditional New Year, according to an order of the

The was extended on the occasion of Myanmar's traditional new year and on humanitarian ground. Authorities were continuing to examine remaining prisoners "who should be pardoned", said in a statement posted on his page.

The government also granted unconditional to 16 foreign prisoners and deported them in view of relations between respective and Myanmar, reported.

On previous New Year's day, the government had released 8,490 domestic and 51 foreign prisoners.

