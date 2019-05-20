JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Politics

Akbar cross examined in defamation case against Ramani

DMK is not bothered about exit poll results: Stalin

Business Standard

BJP delegation meets EC, demands re-poll in Bengal

IANS  |  New Delhi 

A BJP delegation on Monday met Election Commission officials and demanded re-polling in the violence-hit constituencies of West Bengal.

"We gave the Election Commission detailed information of the violence inflicted upon our workers and reiterated our demand for re-poll in constituencies where violence occurred in seventh phase and earlier phases, particularly in West Bengal," Union Minister Piyush Goyal told reporters here.

--IANS

bns/pg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, May 20 2019. 13:16 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements