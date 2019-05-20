BJP delegation meets EC, demands re-poll in Bengal

A BJP delegation on Monday met Election Commission officials and demanded re-polling in the violence-hit constituencies of West Bengal.
"We gave the Election Commission detailed information of the violence inflicted upon our workers and reiterated our demand for re-poll in constituencies where violence occurred in seventh phase and earlier phases, particularly in West Bengal," Union Minister Piyush Goyal told reporters here.
--IANS
bns/pg
