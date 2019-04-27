BJP faces tough MGB challenge in 7 out of 13 seats in phase-IV in UP

Out of the 13 phase-IV seats in going to the polls on April 29, the faces tough challenge from the Samajwadi Party- Bahujan (BSP) grand alliance or 'mahagathbandhan'(MGB) on seven seats.

Six of these seven seats were won by the BJP in 2014. If the votes polled by SP and BSP in last Lok Sabha elections are taken into account, the BJP falls short of numbers in Shahjahanpur, Kheri, Hardoi, Misrikh, Etawah and Jhansi. Kannauj -- the seventh seat dominated by MGB -- is already in the SP's kitty as Dimple Yadav won from here with narrow margin but with the BSP's support, the SP can widen its lead.

The BJP, on the other, is placed comfortably beyond the opposition alliance's striking range in Unnao, Farrukhabad, Kanpur, Akbarpur, and If the support base of SP and BSP remains intact, the BJP can lose six seats in Phase-IV from its impressive tally of 71 out of 80 in 2014.

The battle for central was comprehensively won by the BJP in 2014 winning 12 out of these 13 seats. With the and SP's breakaway Shivpal Yadav's in fray separately, the fight becomes multi-cornered.

A detailed constituency analysis of Phase IV UP seats:

Shahjahanpur in 2014

Winner: (BJP); votes polled 525,132

Umed Singh Kshyap (BSP); 289,603

Mithilesh Kumar (SP); 242,913

(SP+BSP 532,516)

Candidates in 2019

Arun Kumar Sagar: BJP

Brahm Swaroop Sagar: UPA

Amar Chandra Jauhar: MGB

Narveer Fauji: (Shivpal Yadav's alliance)

Kheri in 2014

Winner: Ajay Kumar (BJP); 398,578

Arvind Giri (BSP); 288304

Ravi Prakash Verma (SP), 160,112

(SP+BSP) 4,48,426

Candidates in 2019

Ajay Kumar Mishara: BJP

Zafar Ali Naqvi: UPA

Dr. Purvi Verma: MGB

Shri Krishna Verma: PDA

Hardoi in 2014

Winner: Anshul Verma (BJP) 360,501

Usha Verma (SP) 276,543

Shive Prasad Verma (BSP) 279,158

(SP+BSP)555,701Candidates in 2019

Jai Prakash: BJP

Virendra Kumar Verma: UPA

Usha Verma: MGB

Sanjay Bhartiya: PDA

Misrikh in 2014

Winner: Anju Bala (BJP); 412,575

Ashok Kumar Rawat (BSP); 325,212

Jai Prakash (SP); 194,759

(SP+BSP) 519971

Candidates in 2019

Ashok Kumar Rawat: BJP

Manjari Rahi: UPA

Dr. Neelu Satyarthi: MGB

Arun Kumar Kori: PDA

in 2014

Winner: Sakshi Maharaj (BJP); 518,834

Arun Shankar Shukla (SP); 208,661

Brajesh Pathak (BSP) 200,176

(SP+ BSP)408837

Candidates in 2019

Swami Sachhichidanand Hari Sakshi: BJP

Anu Tandon: UPA

Arun Kumar Shukla: MGB

Satish Kumar Shukla: PDA

in 2014

Winner: Mukesh Rajput (BJP); 406,195

Rameshwar Singh Yadav (SP); 255,693

Jaiveer Singh (BSP); 114,521

(SP+BSP370,214)

Candidates in 2019

Mukesh Rajput: BJP

Salman Khurshid: UPA

Manoj Agarwal: MGB

Uday Pal Singh: PDA

Etawah in 2014

Winner: Ashok Kumar Doharey (BJP); 439,646

Prem Das Katheriya (SP); 266,700

Ajay Pal Singh Jatav (BSP); 192,804

(SP+BSP) 459,504

Candidates in 2019

Dr. Ram Shankar Katheriya: BJP

Ashok Kumar Doharey: UPA

Kamlesh Katheriya -- MGB

Shambhu Dayal Dohare: PDA

Kannauj in 2014

Winner: Dimple Yadav (SP); 489,164

Nirmal Tiwari (BSP); 127,785

Subrat Pathak (BJP); 469,257

(SP+BSP) 616949

Contestants in 2019

Subrat Pathak: BJP

UPA: No candidate

Dimple Yadav: MGB

PDA: No candidate

in 2014

Winner: MM Joshi (BJP); 474,712

Saleem Ahmad (BSP); 53,218

Surendra Mohan Agarwal (SP); 25,723

(SP+BSP) 78941

Candidates in 2019

Satyadev Pachauri: BJP

Sriprakash Jaiswal: UPA

Ram Kumar: MGB

PDA: No candidate

in 2014

Winner: Devendra Singh (BJP); 481,584

Anil Shukla Warsi (BSP); 202,587

Lal Singh Tomar (SP); 147,002

(SP+BSP) 349,589

Contestants in 2019

Devendra Singh Bhole: BJP

Raja Ram Pal: UPA

Nisha Sachan: MGB

Mahendra Singh Yadav: PDA

in 2014

Winner: Bhanu Pratap Singh (BJP); 548,631

Brijlal Khabri (BSP); 261,429

Ghanshyam Anuragi (SP); 180,921

(SP+BSP)442,350

Contestants in 2019

Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma: BJP

Brijlal Khabri: UPA

Pankaj Singh: MGB

PDA: No candidate

Jhansi in 2014

Winner: Uma Bharti (BJP); 575,889

Dr. Chandrapal Singh Yadav (SP) 385,422

Anuradha Sharma (BSP); 213,792

(SP+BSP)599,214

Contestants in 2019

Anurag Sharma: BJP

Shiv Sharan Singh: UPA

Shyam Sundar Singh Yadav: MGB

Jagat Vikram Singh Rajput: PDA

in 2014

Kunwar Pushpendra Singh (BJP); 543,884

Bishambhar Prasad Nishad (SP); 187,096

Rakesh Kumar Goswami(BSP); 176,356

(SP+BSP) 363,452

Contestants in 2019

Pushpendra Singh Chandel: BJP

Pritam Lodhi: UPA

Dilip Kumar Singh: MGB

Arvind Kumar Prajapati: PDA

--IANS

vd/prs

