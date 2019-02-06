Oppn members stage walkout from UP assembly over sugarcane dues issue

Opposition Samajwadi Party, and Wednesday staged a walkout from the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, alleging that the was not serious about paying dues of sugarcane farmers.

The matter on nonpayment of sugarcane dues was raised during the Question Hour by Legislature Party and other members of the opposition.

for Sugar Industries and Cane Development said a total payment of Rs 6,054 crore of various crushing seasons was pending.

"For 2017-18 crushing season, 97 per cent payment has been made and Rs 1,053 crore is left. Our government is committed for the farmers' interest and has made record payment of Rs 34,411 crore till date in 2017-18 after formation of the in the state," the said.

Giving figures, he said in 2014-15 a payment of Rs 20,623 crore was made while in 2015-16, Rs 18,003 crore was paid, in 2016-17 a Rs 25,338 was paid.

Under the present government maximum payments were made to cane growers, Rana claimed.

However, opposition members alleged that the government is not serious and not concerned about paying sugarcane farmers their dues



of Opposition and Samajwadi Pary (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party's Lalji Verma said they wanted to know in how much time the entire payment will be made to farmers.

Unsatisfied with the reply, they staged a walkout.

members wanted to know whether there was any scheme to reopen 36 closed sugar mills. They entered the Well of the House and when said they will not be heard from Well they too staged a walkout.

Later, Rana claimed that between 2007-2012 -- the tenure -- 19 sugar mills were closed and between 2012-17 -- during the SP's government --10 mills were closed. The BJP government is making attempts to reopen the closed mills, he said.

