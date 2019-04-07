BJP fields Ahluwalia from Bengal's Bardhaman-Durgapur

The on Sunday announced it has fielded from the Bardhaman- seat in in the polls.

The finalised Ahuluwalia's name, after he was denied ticket from Darjeeling. The party fielded Raju Bista from the seat.

Ahluwalia won the 2014 battle from Darjeeling with a margin of over 1.9 lakh votes, with support of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha.

Ahluwalia thanked the party leadership for reposing faith on him and nominating him from the seat where he spent a crucial phase of his life.

"I'm grateful to Waheguru and thankful to the Party, and for reposing faith in me yet again and nominating me to contest from Bardhaman-Durgapur, an area I spent most of my youth in. I look forward to serving the people of Bardhaman and Durgapur," he tweeted.

Polling for the Bardhaman- seat will take place on April 29.

--IANS

bns/ksk/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)