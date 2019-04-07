Amit Shah releases BJP manifesto in Odisha

on Sunday released the party's manifesto for as he slammed the Biju (BJD) government, saying it had proved worse than the rule in the state.

"The BJP's manifesto for is based on nine points. These are the nine pillars of our vision for the development of New Odisha," he said.

In the manifesto, the BJP assured implementation of Ayushman Bharat Yojana and PM-KISAN scheme in the state, besides PESA Act within three months of coming to power.

It said farmers will be given loans at zero per cent interest while Rs 1 lakh crore will be spent on the irrigation sector.

While chit fund accused will be jailed, it promised to return the duped money to the depositors.

The BJP also promised a metro rail between Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

After completing 10+2 exam, meritorious students will be given two-wheelers, the manifesto said.

The BJP government will establish a Skill Fund of Rs 3,500 crore to skill 20 lakh youth under the Odisha Skill Development Program over the next five years, it added.

"We promise to provide the youth of the state the opportunity for self-employment through a revolving fund of Rs 3,000 crore which will facilitate loans of up to Rs 3 lakh at one per cent interest rate.

"We promise to start a Rs 1,000 crore 'Dharmapad Start-Up Fund' to support innovative business ideas and nurture the spirit of entrepreneurship among the youth," said the manifesto.

Dharmendra Pradhan, who was present at the event, said capital punishment will be given to those who commit rape of girls under the age of 15.

On the occasion, the BJP alleged that Odisha is being run by bureaucrats who do not understand the feelings of the people.

"BJD has proved worse than in Odisha. They haven't been able to live up to the expectations of the people of Odisha," he said.

While Odisha has great potential, it has not been explored. Despite being rich in natural resources, its people were poor. It was lagging behind in drinking water, houses, health, security for women, education and other fields against the national average, Shah added.

Odisha will have Assembly and Lok Sabha polls simultaneously in four phases from April 11.

--IANS

cd/mag/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)