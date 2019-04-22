BJP fields Gautam Gambhir from East Delhi

The on Monday announced the names of two more candidates from the national capital, fielding cricketer-turned-politician from the East constituency and re-nominating sitting from the seat.

Lekhi will lock horns with Congress' and of the (AAP).

Gambhir, who replaced sitting Maheish Girri, will face candidate Lovely and AAP's Atishi.

A veteran of 58 Tests and 147 one-day internationals, Gambhir was a key member of the Indian teams that won the World T20 in 2007 and the ODI in 2011. He formally joined the BJP on March 22.

Hailing from Rajinder Nagar, Gambhir (37) was a in during the 2014 elections. However, BJP had lost that constituency.

Since then, Gambhir has been vehemently supporting the saffron party and the Narendra Modi-led government's policies on Twitter, often drawing flak from certain quarters. On Sunday, the BJP had renominated four of its seven MPs from

Harsh Vardhan has been renominated from Chandni Chowk while will again contest from North East Delhi. Parvesh Verma, son of former Delhi Sahib Singh Verma, has been given ticket from West Delhi while has been chosen from South Delhi.

The BJP is yet to name its candidate from North West Delhi, where sitting is reportedly unhappy for not being nominated again.

