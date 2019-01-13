With Lok Sabha elections in mind, BJP celebrates Makar Sankranti

Ahead of the upcoming elections, leaders are leaving no stone unturned to garner public support for their party.

A number of party leaders celebrated festival of "Makar Sankranti" and "Lohri", looking for an ample opportunity to festoon their vote bank, party ranks, and files.

BJP leaders Manoj Tiwari, and reached out to the commoners in lieu of celebrating the two festivals.

Speaking to ANI, Goel said that thousands of people have come to celebrate Makar Sankranti and the party leaders are reaching out to them, telling them about the policies and programmes of the NDA government.

"Thousands of people have come to celebrate the festival. All is well within the party and BJP is united," said Goel.

On the other hand, Udit Raj, (MP) from North-West Delhi, who is said to be disenchanted with the party over some issues, also celebrated the festival with zeal and fervour.

Meanwhile, Member of from north-east said: "We need Narendra Modi as for 5 more years. Now every step of BJP is towards the elections. We will remind the public about our good work and policies and programmes meant for their welfare.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)