BJP intensifies poll campaign in Delhi

With less than 15 days to go to for the May 12 elections in the national capital, the (BJP) on Sunday intensified their poll campaign here.

Harsh Vardhan, who is pitted against Congress' J.P. Agarwal and the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) from the Chandni Chowk seat, held meetings with the residents of the Kishanganj railway colony.

He then kicked off his 'padyatra' from Kishanganj Mandal to Motibagh, Padam Nagar and Sadar Bazar.

Meanwhile, took out a cycle rally on Sunday morning with suspended MLA Kapil Mishra in the capital city.

On the other hand, North East BJP candidate Manoj Tiwari, who is pitted against former and and the AAP's Dilip Pandey, kicked off his roadshow from the Burari area in his constituency.

On Saturday, he held a 15-km long roadshow from Loni road to Shahdra which saw the participation of hundred of BJP workers and supporters.

The BJP's West candidate also interacted with the residents of Punjabi Bagh at the Veer Sawarkar park in the area.

Ramesh Bidhuri, who is re-contesting from South Delhi and is pitted against Congress' Vijender Singh and AAP's Raghav Chadha, met members of the resident welfare association in Saket, after which began his 'rath yatra' from the Bijwasan area in his constituency.

Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir, who is contesting for the BJP from the East Delhi seat, kick-off his roadshow from Seemapuri roundabout to Babu school in Shahdra.

In the 2014 polls, the BJP won all the seven seats from Delh.

