Trump misses White House Correspondents' Dinner

US Donald Trump, for a third year in a row, did not attend the annual Correspondents' Dinner and instead held a rally in

A small number of Trump aides, including counsellor to the Kellyanne Conway, did attend some of the social events that took place before Saturday night's dinner, reported.

Conway, and all posed for photos at a Saturday morning garden brunch that sought to raise money for veterans.

But in a departure from the comedians that traditionally follow the President, delivered a history-filled keynote speech at the gala held in the Washington Hilton that contemplated the relationship of past Presidents with the press.

Chernow, the of the Alexander biography that inspired the hit musical "Hamilton", was well received as he alternated between clever jokes and a call to arms for democracy.

He told the audience of journalists that he had done his research -- by reading Norwegian playwright Henrik Ibsen's play, "An Enemy of the People", which is the way Trump frequently refers to the press that covers him, reports news.

"I had no idea the president was a fan of Norwegian literature."

Chernow advised journalists that when the President slams them with the phrase again, "please think of it in the Norwegian sense and wear it as a badge of honour".

He received a standing ovation after running through a list of journalists' accomplishments, declaring: "This is a glorious tradition -- you folks are a part of it, and we can't have politicians trampling on it with impunity."

He only mentioned Trump by name once, but the President's "enemy of the people" rhetoric came up repeatedly.

"When you chip away at the press, you chip away at our democracy," Chernow said.

He also said that everyone in attendance is part of "Team USA, not members of enemy camps".

His advice for the press? He quoted billionaire investor saying "always take the high road. It's far less crowded there".

At cocktail parties before the sit-down dinner, several journalists commented that the event felt less tense without the presence of press officials who are torn between their day-to-day jobs and the President's attacks.

Last year's speech at the dinner, by Michelle Wolf, was criticised by the and also by members of the press.

Wolf's routine featured fierce jokes about Trump, his children and top members of his administration, including Sarah Sanders, who was sitting on the dais as Wolf mocked her as a liar.

