BJP leader among 11 booked for taking selfies

A and ten other persons have been booked for taking selfies inside polling booths during the Thursday's election in Uttarakhand, a said on Friday.

(Law and Order) Deepam Seth said here that cases under the violation of the election code of conduct and various other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) have been registered against these people in different districts of the state.

The maximum five cases were registered in district where five persons have been booked, Seth said. When contacted, the SSP Balinderjit Singh said the further action against these five persons will be taken only after a thorough probe.

Haridwar SSP Janmejay Khanduri said four cases have been booked in the district for taking selfies inside the polling booths, including the case against registered in Haridwar city.

The two other such cases were reported, each in Nainital and Pauri districts .

