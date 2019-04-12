JUST IN
Business Standard

Mayawati blasts BJP after SC ruling on bonds

IANS  |  New Delhi 

BSP supremo Mayawati on Friday called the Supreme Court interim ruling on electoral bonds "a shameful defeat" for the BJP which it said will now have to reveal from where it gets its major donations.

The Bahujan Samaj Party leader tweeted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had suffered "another major jolt and a shameful defeat" in the apex court.

She said the BJP will have to tell the Election Commission how it gets such a vast amount of donations from industrialists.

The apex court earlier in the day passed an interim order refusing to stay the bonds scheme of the government and asked all political parties to furnish details of the donations they have got to the poll panel by end of May.

First Published: Fri, April 12 2019. 13:16 IST

