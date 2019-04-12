Mayawati blasts BJP after SC ruling on bonds

BSP supremo on Friday called the interim ruling on electoral bonds "a shameful defeat" for the BJP which it said will now have to reveal from where it gets its major donations.

The tweeted that the (BJP) had suffered "another major jolt and a shameful defeat" in the apex court.

She said the BJP will have to tell the how it gets such a vast amount of donations from industrialists.

The apex court earlier in the day passed an interim order refusing to stay the bonds scheme of the government and asked all to furnish details of the donations they have got to the poll panel by end of May.

