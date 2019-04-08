BJP manifesto pitches for smart fencing on all borders

The BJP on Monday promised smart fencing on all borders with maximum use of technology to make the country's security system stronger and effective.

In its election manifesto, the "Sankalp Patra" for the Lok Sabha polls, unveiled here by the top party leaders including Narendra Modi, the BJP also pledged to focus on creation of in the border areas.

"We will continue to undertake effective steps to prevent illegal immigration in the northeastern states. For this, we will further strengthen our border security. A pilot project on the use of technology to strengthen border security (smart fencing) was implemented in Dhubri (Assam). We will implement this on all borders," it said.

"We will focus on creation of in border areas to ensure that border security is strengthened, and to enable increased participation of and benefits for border areas in the country's development and progress," it added.

The party also pledged to construct 14 more integrated check-posts by 2024 to facilitate easier trade and travel from the neighboring countries.

"After completion of all the proposed integrated check-posts, all trade movement with Bangladesh, and will be conducted through the integrated check-posts," the manifesto read.

The party pledged that if it returns to power, it would continue to take steps for ensuring security of India's long coastline.

