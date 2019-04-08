Rahul Gandhi trolled for poorly photoshopped image

Just a couple of days ahead of the elections, a poorly photoshopped image of embracing an elderly lady made him the butt of jokes on

Gandhi is being trolled for a photoshopped image of him hugging an elderly woman with four fingers mysteriously visible on her saree from behind with the background being blurred.

The bad editing on the real picture has raised questions over the authenticity of the snap.

The image made rounds in the newspapers, promoting Congress' "Nyay" scheme under which the party has promised to give Rs 72,000 per year to the 20 per cent of India's poorest families if it is voted to power.

Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, the BJP's unit spokesperson, trolled Gandhi's picture on and advised him to hire a better (PR) agency.

Bagga's post gathered around 13,000 comments, 6,000 re-tweets and 14,000 likes.

"There is a reason why is called 'Pappu'. Because 'Pappu' just can't...," read a tweet in reply to Bagga's tweet.

"R.I.P. Photoshop" surfaced as one of the most used captions and comments that has been floating along with the picture on different

--IANS

rp/arm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)