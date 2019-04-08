Now BJP Bihar MLA to contest polls as an Independent

After former MP Putul Kumari, Bharatiya Janata Party's Bihar legislator Sachidanand Rai on Monday revolted against the party, announcing that he will contest Lok Sabha polls from Maharajganj parliamentary seat.
"I will contest from Maharajganj as an independent candidate," Rai said.
Putul Kumari, who had filed nomination papers from Banka seat as an Independent candidate, was expelled from the BJP for six years last week. The wife of former Union Minister Digvijay Singh, she had contested the bypoll for Banka as an Independent after his death in 2010 and won. However, she had lost the 2014 polls from the seat when she was contesting as a BJP candidate.
--IANS
ik/vd
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
