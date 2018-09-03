BJP MLA's son threatens to shoot Jyotiraditya Scindia

BJP MLA Uma Devi Khatik's son Princedeep Lalchand Khatik, in a on Monday, threatened to shoot Jyotiraditya

Lalchand Khatik wrote in a post: "Jyotiraditya Scindia, you have Jiwajirao's blood running in your veins, who killed Jhansi ki Rani. If you step in then I will shoot you. Either you will die or I will."

His statement comes ahead of Scindia's scheduled visit to district to hold a rally on September 5.

Uma Devi, MLA from Madhya Pradesh's Vidhan Sabha constituency told IANS: "This post is unfortunate. is a I will ask my son to remove the post."

Former called the most liked person in Scared of his immense popularity, the BJP is making baseless accusations against him.

He said that the police should conduct an immediate inquiry into the matter and step up security to Scindia.

--IANS

hindi-mag/sed

