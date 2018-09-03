JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Politics

Porto's Militao called up for Brazil friendlies

Business Standard

Duterte apologises for abusing Obama, calls Trump 'good friend'

IANS  |  Jerusalem 

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, during his speech to Filipino workers here on Sunday, apologised for abusing former US President Barack Obama.

Referring to his stern language towards Obama in 2016, Duterte, who arrived in Israel on September 2 on a four-day official visit, said it would be appropriate to say at this time that "Obama, you're a civilian. I am sorry for uttering those words".

At the same time, he described Obama as a "cold" person who was "always at a distance", adding that the current US President Donald Trump is his "good friend", Sputnik news reported.

In 2016, Duterte warned Obama against questioning his extrajudicial drug-war-related killings of alleged criminals.

--IANS

mag/sed

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, September 03 2018. 13:32 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements