Kejriwal backs Hardik's demands of farm loan waiver

on Monday supported Gujarat's Hardik Patel, whose hunger strike entered the 10th day saying the farm loans of farmers must be waived off.

"The farm loan of the farmers must be waived off. is fighting for cause of farmers. and society is with him. His hard work would not go in vein. Let god give him strength," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

On Sunday, Patel sent back a government medical team in protest against the police baton charge on his supporters during the day. The 25-year-old had on August 24 given up drinking water.

The Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) leader is on fast to press for his demand for reservations to the Patidars, loan waiver for farmers and release of his Alpesh Kathiria, who is in jail on sedition charges.

--IANS

aks/mr

