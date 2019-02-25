Nawaz Sharif sent back to jail from hospital

-
Pakistan's deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif was sent back to jail on Monday after his 10-day stay in Jinnah Hospital Lahore in connection with his treatment.
Sharif, who is serving a seven-year imprisonment in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption case, was shifted to hospital on February 15 from Kot Lakhpat jail for cardiac treatment.
According to a Punjab government official, the three-time prime minister asked the doctors to shift him back to jail after his bail petition on medical grounds was rejected.
A two-member Islamabad High Court bench on Monday "dismissed" his bail application, saying Sharif could not be given bail on health grounds as he was already being treated at a hospital.
"The doctors advised angiography of Sharif but he refused to have the procedure in the Jinnah Hospital," the official told PTI.
"We have shifted Sharif to jail primarily on his request," he said and added that the Sharif family was interested to get his angiography done from London after bail.
The home department spokesman also confirmed that Sharif was sent back to jail on his "wish".
The five-member special medical board of the Jinnah Hospital that examined Sharif said the patient needs cardiac catherterization, for further management, in view of his symptoms of angina.
Shahbaz Sharif, younger brother of Nawaz Sharif said: "We are consulting our lawyers to challenge the high court verdict to reject his bail in the Supreme Court.
