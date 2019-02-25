Nawaz Sharif sent back to jail from hospital

Pakistan's deposed was sent back to jail on Monday after his 10-day stay in in connection with his treatment.

Sharif, who is serving a seven-year imprisonment in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption case, was shifted to hospital on February 15 from for cardiac treatment.

According to a government official, the three-time asked the doctors to shift him back to jail after his bail petition on medical grounds was rejected.

A two-member bench on Monday "dismissed" his bail application, saying Sharif could not be given bail on health grounds as he was already being treated at a hospital.

"The doctors advised angiography of Sharif but he refused to have the procedure in the Jinnah Hospital," the told

"We have shifted Sharif to jail primarily on his request," he said and added that the Sharif family was interested to get his angiography done from after bail.

The also confirmed that Sharif was sent back to jail on his "wish".

The five-member special medical board of the that examined Sharif said the patient needs cardiac catherterization, for further management, in view of his symptoms of angina.

Shahbaz Sharif, younger brother of said: "We are consulting our lawyers to challenge the high court verdict to reject his bail in the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)