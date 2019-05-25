Jagan Mohan Reddy elected YSRCP Legislature Party leader

Newly-elected legislators of the Congress Party (YSRCP) in on Saturday unanimously elected Mohan as their leader, paving the way for his swearing-in as the new of the state.

All 151 legislators, including Mohan Reddy, attended the meeting held at the latter's residence at Tadepalli in the state capital region Amaravati.

Senior proposed Reddy's name as the of and it was seconded by Dharmana and other top leaders.

The meeting began with Jagan, as YSRCP is popularly known, garlanding the bust of his father and late Y.S. Rajasekhara He was greeted by the newly-elected MLAs.

YSRCP stormed to power on Thursday by winning 151 seats in the 175-member Assembly. It also won 22 out of the 25 seats.

The meeting of newly-elected MLAs was followed by the meeting of party's members.

Jagan Reddy, along with some top leaders of the party, will later leave for Hyderabad, where they will meet to submit the resolution of Jagan Reddy's election as the

The will then invite Jagan to form the government.

The young leader has already announced that he will take oath as the on May 30 at

