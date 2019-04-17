BJP names 4 more LS candidates from Madhya Pradesh

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday announced four candidates for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Madhya Pradesh including Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blasts.
Sadhvi Pragya will contest against senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh from the Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency, which goes to the polls in the sixth phase on May 12.
Apart from her, the BJP has fielded K.P. Yadav from Guna, Raj Bahadur Singh from Sagar and Ramakant Bahrgav from Vidisha in place of External Affairs Minister and senior BJP leader Sushma Swaraj, who had last year announced that she will not contest in the Lok Sabha polls due to health reasons.
Sushma Swaraj has represented Vidisha since the 2009 Lok Sabha elections. Before her, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had represented the seat four times since 1991.
--IANS
aks/vd
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU