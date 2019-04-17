BJP names 4 more LS candidates from Madhya Pradesh

The on Wednesday announced four candidates for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from including Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, an accused in the 2008 blasts.

Sadhvi Pragya will contest against senior from the Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency, which goes to the polls in the sixth phase on May 12.

Apart from her, the BJP has fielded K.P. Yadav from Guna, from Sagar and Ramakant Bahrgav from Vidisha in place of and senior BJP Sushma Swaraj, who had last year announced that she will not contest in the Lok Sabha polls due to health reasons.

has represented Vidisha since the 2009 Lok Sabha elections. Before her, former had represented the seat four times since 1991.

--IANS

aks/vd

