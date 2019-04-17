No alliance talks in Haryana: Azad

-
Amid suggestions by AAP for an alliance in Hayrana, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said on Wednesday that there had been no seat sharing talks in the state.
"There have been no talks about alliance in Haryana," said Azad, who is in-charge of the state.
Azad said the Congress has formed alliances in different parts of the country, but he had not heard of any alliance being formed in Haryana or Punjab.
Azad announed that Shamsuddin, a lawyer who worked in senior legal positions in Enforcement Directorate and who hails from Mewat region of Haryana, was joining the party with his brothers, four of whom were doctorates and gold medallists.
Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda was also present at the press conference.
