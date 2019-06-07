The BJP government would better the record of ruling at the Centre for 27 consecutive years (1950-77) and go on to celebrate the centenary of Indian independence, said on Friday.

"The party successively ruled the country for 27 years from 1950 to 1977. BJP government would beat that record and celebrate the centenary of India's independence," (BJP) said while addressing a rally here.

He said the BJP government at the Centre would, in an extraordinary first, celebrate both the 75 years of Independence in 2022, and then the 100 years.

"Thrashing the so-called 'anti-incumbency factor', the BJP increased its own vote share by six crore in the just concluded parliamentary polls. The BJP had secured 17 crore votes in the 2014 elections, but in the 17th general elections, the party bagged 23 crore votes," a jubilant said.

The 54-year-old saffron party leader claimed that there were scores of corruption cases during the regime at the Centre, while there was not a single corruption charge during the five years of the

"The would take the country to a new height before the world. has already becomes a key destination in many respects for people across the world," he said.

"The BJP-led government in headed by would make the state a model state in three years. The would provide all kinds of support, including financial assistance, to develop the tourism sector in Tripura," he added.

He also said that under various scemes and projects, over 450,000 youth have become self-employed during the 15-month tenure of the BJP in

Biplab Kumar Deb, Law and Ratan Lal Nath, newly elected members from Tripura, Pratima Bhowmik and Rebati Tripura, among other leaders, spoke at the rally organised by the BJP for its victory in the state's two seats for the first time.

