BJD nominates Rajanikant Singh as deputy speaker

The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Friday nominated Angul MLA Rajanikant Singh as deputy speaker of Odisha legislative assembly.
Singh, a former minister and four-time MLA, will contest as BJD candidate for the deputy speaker of 16th Odisha legislative assembly.
This was informed in a press statement by BJD general secretary Bijay Kumar Nayak.
Singh was steel and mines minister in the third term of Naveen Patnaik's government.
A motion would be moved in the assembly for Singh's election, said a BJD leader.
Considering the majority of BJD, Singh is set to be the deputy speaker of the assembly.
BJD has 112 members in the 147-member house while the principal opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has 23 members and Congress has nine.
Earlier, Surya Narayan Patra, a former minister and senior BJD leader was unanimously elected as the Speaker of the Odisha legislative assembly.
The BJD also appointed Dharamasala MLA Pranab Balabantray as deputy government chief whip. Former minister Pramila Mallick is tipped to be the government chief whip.
Incidentally, both Balabantray and Mallick belong to Jajpur district.
