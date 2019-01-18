Blast at Lal Chowk, grenade attack on J&K Police camp

Minutes after hurling a grenade at a paramilitary patrol party in the city centre here in on Friday, militants hurled another grenade at a police camp in district, police said.

The first grenade was aimed at the (CRPF) vehicle near the in the city centre that missed its target damaging some shops in the vicinity as their window panes shattered.

The grenade in exploded without causing any damage, the police said.

There have been two militant attacks in the city in the last 24 hours.

On Thursday, three policemen were injured in a similar grenade attack by the militants in Rajbagh area here.

--IANS

sq/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)