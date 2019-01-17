India condemns Nairobi hotel attack

on Thursday condemned the terror attack at a luxury hotel complex in Kenya's capital that claimed the lives of at least 21 people.

" strongly condemns the horrific terrorist attack in and offices complex in on January 15, 2019, which caused loss of innocent lives," the said in a statement.

"We stand in solidarity with at this juncture.

"We express our sincere condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to the people and Government of and wish early recovery to the injured."

The death toll in Tuesday's attack has increased from 14 to 21, police in said on Wednesday night.

Twenty eight people were admitted to hospitals and five terrorists were eliminated.

The victims comprise 16 Kenyans, one Briton, one American, and three people of African descent who have not yet been identified.

The Somali group Al Shabaab, which joined Al Qaeda's international network in 2012, claimed responsibility for the attack.

