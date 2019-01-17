9 arrested in Kenya hotel attack

Nine people have been arrested in following an attack on a luxury hotel compound in the capital that left at least 21 dead.

All five militants who stormed the and business complex on Tuesday have been killed, officials said, and a major hunt was under way to find those who helped organise it, the reported.

Somalia-based Islamist group al-Shabab has said it was behind the attack.

Kenya's said everyone who was missing has now been accounted for.

The Kenyan media reported that the wife of one of the suspected attackers, Ali Salim Gichunge, was arrested in county, just north of

The police also said that they had identified Gichunge, also known as Farouk, through the car used in the attack.

Neighbours told The Standard newspaper that he and his wife had moved in to their home in October. The couple were secretive, they said, and had put the contents of their home up for sale before the attack, saying they were "moving out of this week".

"We wish to inform that six other bodies were found at the scene and one succumbed to his injuries," of Police had told the media late on Wednesday.

Twenty-eight people were admitted to hospitals and "five terrorists were eliminated", news quoted Boinnet as saying.

The victims comprise 16 Kenyans, one Briton, one American, and three people of African descent who have not yet been identified, said Boinnet.

The Kenyan has said that their psychosocial teams had reached out to 341 people with more expected to receive counselling through a hotline and at

The Somali group al-Shabaab, which joined Al Qaeda's international network in 2012, claimed responsibility for the attack saying it was "a response" to US Donald Trump's controversial decision to recognise as the capital of

Nairobi had not seen any such attack since September 2013, when in an operation similar to Tuesday's, at least four terrorists stormed the not far from the 14 that is frequented by foreigners and Kenyans.

In the Westgate attack, 67 people died during the four days the terrorists remained holed up in the building.

The worst terrorist attack in was the 1998 bombing at the which left more than 200 dead and thousands wounded.

--IANS

in/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)