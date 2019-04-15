'Blue Bloods' renewed for season 10

The show "Blue Bloods" has been renewed for a 10th season, with series lead inking a new deal to return in his role.

The police drama is about a multi-generational family of officers. plays Police Frank Reagan, who heads both the police force and his family, reports variety.com.

Reagan's brood includes seasoned (Donnie Wahlberg), (Bridget Moynahan), and Jamie (Will Estes), who left a future career in law to follow in the family footsteps. The show is aired in on AXN.

"'Blue Bloods' has been a top-10 drama and Friday's top-rated show every year it's been on the air," said Kelly Kahl, of

"On a night that many have claimed is quiet for broadcast television, its quality writing, superb acting and familial warmth have attracted an average of over 13 million passionate viewers each week for nine years. We are delighted that Tom will return and that the show will continue to be a vital component of the CBS schedule next season."

It joins previously renewed CBS shows for the 2019-2020 slate, including "FBI", "NCIS", "God Friended Me", "Mom", "Young Sheldon" and the final season of "Criminal Minds".

--IANS

sug/rb/bg

