Boeing to cut 737 Max production after crashes

has announced that it was temporarily cutting production of its best-selling 737 Max as the company works to return the plane to flight following the aircraft's fall-out from crashes in and in the span of about five months.

"We have decided to temporarily move from a production rate of 52 airplanes per month to 42 airplanes per month starting in mid-April," quoted as saying in a statement on Friday.

Muilenburg was talking about the company's entire 737 production system, which includes more than just the Max line of jets. But most are Max planes.

The Max came under scrutiny following the two involving Indonesia's and A total of 346 people died in the two accidents.

All of Boeing's 737 Max planes were grounded after the crash in on March 10.

In his statement on Friday, Muilenburg also said he has asked the company's board to establish a committee that will review the policies and processes uses to design and develop its airplanes.

That committee will look at how effective the company is able to assure the "highest level of safety" for the Max planes, as well as Boeing's other planes.

The latest decision comes the day after a preliminary report on the tragedy showed that the pilots of that plane performed all of the manufacturer's procedures, but were unable to control the jet before it crashed, reported.

On Thursday, recognised the similarities between the two crashes, and acknowledged the role of its anti-stall system.

The Ethiopian report does not specifically name that system, but its findings seem to indicate that the system pushed the plane into a dive fuelled by erroneous angle of attack sensor readings.

Boeing is working to develop a that will get the 371 grounded 737 Max jets back in the air.

Muilenburg also said on Thursday that the company was "sorry for the lives lost" in the 737 Max crashes.

"The history of our industry shows most accidents are caused by a chain of events," he wrote in his apology.

"This again is the case here, and we know we can break one of those chain links in these two accidents."

Boeing's stock dipped nearly 2 per cent in after-hours trading on Friday.

