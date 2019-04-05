Infosys opens office in Switzerland for client servicing

Global software major on Friday said it has opened a new office at Baden in to help service its clients in the and industries.

"The new office at Baden will strengthen our capabilities in and propulsion in and help serve clients in the and aviation industries," the city-based IT behemoth said in a statement.

The office will also help clients navigate their digital transformation journey and play an integral role in innovations in the markets and vertical.

Located near and 55 miles from Bern, Baden has been home to the engineering industry, building on the legacy of Brown Boveri, a pioneer in the industry.

"By setting up Baden as a key centre for and propulsion business, we will enhance our capability to deliver services through a network of engineering centres at Mysuru in Karnataka, in and Karlovac in Croatia," said the statement.

The services include design of core components and accessories, system integration, testing and validation, controls and automation, customer service, and field support and digital technologies.

"The Baden office is an important step in our strategy to strengthen our capabilities to deliver solutions to our customers in the turbo-machinery and propulsion industry," said of manufacturing, Jasmeet Singh, in the statement.

In partnership with the US-based (GE), the company has enhanced its competencies with talent from its engineering business.

As the company's many clients in these niche industries are based in Europe, the Baden office is strategically located to meet their needs in the region.

"We are committed to help our clients leverage the potential of engineering services to transform their businesses. The office will accelerate that effort by providing the clients access to our talent in this niche domain," said Senior

According to Urs Hofmann, Economic and in the Cantonal government, Baden has been an important economic region and knowledge centre for long.

"We are honoured that Infosys is investing in the region to support and advance this business location with new technologies and services and jobs," Hofmann said.

