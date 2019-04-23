26.55% voting recorded in Goa (11 a.m.)(2nd Lead)

Around 26.55 per cent polling was recorded in Goa's two constituencies by 11 a.m., poll officials said on Tuesday.

The two parliamentary seats -- North and South -- recorded 26.52 per cent and 26.58 per cent polling respectively till 11 a.m. with the average turnout recorded as 26.55 per cent.

Voting was underway at 1,652 polling booths across since 7 a.m.

In the Shiroda, segments, the polling percentage by 11 a.m. was recorded at 29.16, 26.81 and 25.60, respectively.

All EVMs at a polling station in constituency in South Goa were replaced due to reports of malfunctioning, said on Tuesday.

Poll officials said voting at four polling stations was delayed due to malfunctioning EVMs across the two Lok constituencies but voting is now underway in all polling stations in the state.

Some of the candidates in the fray, including four-time and Union for AYUSH Shripad Naik, state Girish Chodankar, sitting and former Francisco Sardinha, cast their votes.

