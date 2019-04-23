Boney Kapoor has curfew time for Khushi

Janhvi Kapoor's sister says their father and is over-protective, and has a curfew time for her.

Khushi, daughter of late Sridevi, opened up about her father when she appeared on "BFFs with Vogue Season 3", read a statement.

When host and enquired from about her dream debut, she said she will follow blindly but her father will choose her co-star.

To this, Neha asked: "Khushi, you're 18. I'm curious to know what sort of trouble you get into?"

"Curfew! Where am I? Who am I with? Once my dad sent a message to my friend saying, 'Hey beta! Send a photo of you and Khushi'," she said.

Neha then asked: "Is your family okay with you dating or do you have to sneak around?"

replied: "I think dad is open to the idea of me having a potential boyfriend."

Khushi came to the show with her sister Janhvi. The show will premiere on April 27 on Colors Infinity.

--IANS

sug/nn/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)