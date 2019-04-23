7-time Grammy winner Prince's memoir in October

The of American Prince, who died in April 2016, will hit the stands on October 29. As per the publisher, it will feature never-before-seen documents and the early pages of the began writing before his death.

Titled "The Beautiful Ones", the upcoming is a deeply personal account of how became the we know, publisher said.

Originally acquired from Prince in 2016, the newly envisioned memoir will feature never-before-seen photos, original scrapbooks and lyric sheets written in Prince's own hand, and the early pages of the memoir Prince began writing before his death, Penguin said.

The volume will span from Prince's childhood to his early years as a to the cusp of international stardom.

Framed by an introduction from Dan Piepenbring, the handpicked by Prince to collaborate on this project, it will be published in partnership with the Prince Estate.

"The Beautiful Ones" will depict Prince's evolution through unseen images and memories and culminates with his original handwritten treatment for his masterwork, "Purple Rain".

A bestselling artist, Prince won seven Grammy Awards, a Golden Globe Award, and an He died of an accidental drug overdose at the age of 57.

