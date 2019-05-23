Bowlers give 'chokers' South Africa wings this WC (SWOT)

Led by young Rabada and veteran Imran Tahir, 'perennial chokers' will be looking to ride their bowlers' firepower to try and shed the tag and make their eighth attempt to win at the showpiece event beginning May 30 in England and

The Proteas, a side which always had the potential on paper to lift the trophy, never actually made it to the final of the tournament, having crashed out at the semi-final stage on four occasions.

It was heartbreaking in 1999 when they were vanquished by eventual winners and from then on the story has been more or less the same. In 2015, their campaign ended in controversy over quotas when the team management was forced to pick for the semi-final against New Zealand, though it wanted to retain the winning combination.

This time, the du Plessis-led side are not counted among the favourites to lift the trophy, but their battery has all bases covered and looks threatening, especially in English conditions.

IANS does a SWOT analysis of the squad:

Strengths

Led by Rabada, who took the by storm, scalping 25 wickets in 12 matches before picking up a back injury, this year are placing a huge emphasis on their attack.

The pace trio of Rabada, and will be expected to fire on all cylinders and make the most of English conditions although more often than not, they would find flat decks to deal with.

Coming to spinners, du Plessis would look no further than Tahir who ruled the IPL with the ball, returning as the highest wicket-taker with 26 scalps to his name from 17 matches as his team Chennai Super Kings reached the final.

Among the batsmen, and wicketkeeper batsman have been in good form in the IPL, both playing the final for Chennai Super Kings and Indians respectively with going on to win the title.

Weaknesses

South Africa's middle order is not strong enough, although there is no dearth of experience with the likes of and JP Duminy around. However, they lack proven match winners.

In Andile Phehlukwayo, they have a batting all-rounder who has done well since with an average of 31.3 with the bat and 29.8 with the ball.

South Africa also picked 36-year old despite his poor form and left out who played 18 consecutive ODIs before being axed ahead of their recent match against in March. It remains to be seen whether Amla does well or not.

Opportunities

South Africa do have match winners in Rabada, Tahir and du Plessis who as has won 11 of their 13 series. Rabada is desperate to further raise his stock as the best pacer in the world by winning the biggest prize in the sport, while 40-year old leg-spinner Tahir is as passionate as anyone for any team he plays for.

Champion quick Steyn, 35, would also hope to stay fit and break the jinx to lift and possibly end his glittering career on a high. Steyn needs just four wickets to break the 200-barrier at For Amla, who has 27 hundreds, but over the past year looked a pale shadow of his former self, this will also be a last chance.

The fact that South Africa are going into this World Cup as a team, which never manages to fulfill its potential, should also help them.

"I think the 'chokers' label for South Africa is a little bit too exaggerated and it's also unfair. But I do realise that South Africa have struggled and could have performed better. They will, in time, win one of these big trophies," Proteas' former Performance had said.

Threats

South Africa do have experience on their side, be it in or batting. But to pacers -- all three of Rabada, Steyn and Ngidi will be coming on the back of nursing niggles -- could prove to be a bane. Their batters also haven't been in great form and with other teams having strong match winners in their ranks, who are also in better form, this could be a big threat for Proteas.

Squad: du Plessis (captain), Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, JP Duminy, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn, Imran Tahir

