Kagiso Rabada shares injury update

pacer Rabada, who is currently suffering from a back injury, ensured that 'he is good, precautionary is all.'

Rabada, keeping the forthcoming ICC Men's World Cup, was ruled out of (IPL) owing to his

"Ipl was really fun! Extremely glad for the opportunity! Sad to leave but good to be home! Bittersweet. Regarding my back, I'm good - precautionary is all. Will be supporting the boys all the way! @delhicapitals," Rabada wrote in an post.

The 23-year old is the highest wicket-taker in IPL with a wicket tally of 25 wickets, four wickets ahead of second-positioned Imran Tahir, in the league and interestingly, played the least amount of games, 12, compared to the top five players featuring in the list.

Rabada's fitness is not the only concern for the Proteas as also sustained a right shoulder As a result of which Steyn too had to withdraw from IPL after featuring in just two matches.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)