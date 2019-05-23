Smith sounds warning bell, stars in World Cup warm-up

sounded warning bells for the opposition teams going into after he extended his pre-tournament purple patch with another half-century to help defeat by seven wickets in the unofficial warm-up game.

Smith, who returned to the national set-up earlier this month, posted 76 off 82 balls as chased down 230-run target with more than 11 overs to spare at the Nursery Ground on Wednesday.

The former Australian was out to with 21 runs still required for victory before (55 off 59 balls) and (18 off 12) comfortably guided home.

There was also a scare for Australia after was struck on his helmet by a steep bouncer from and had to retire However, Khawaja was cleared of any after scans revealed that there was no serious damage to his jaw.

Earlier, recovered from an early collapse of 46/5 and set their opponents 230 to win. Opener Evin Lewis (50 off 56 balls) posted a half-century, while Brathwaite (60 off 64) cracked three sixes in a spirited rearguard late in the innings.

Smith, who had an average run at the recently-concluded edition of the (IPL), had scored back to back half centuries in warm-up matches against New Zealand XI. He had scored 91* and 89 in the two practice matches and showed signs of him being in full control of his game after serving a one-year ban for his involvement in the Sandpaper Gate.

has been praising Smith, saying the 29-year-old is in the best physical condition of his life. He, however, said the biggest challenge for both Smith and in would be tackle the England crowd which can be hostile during the showpiece event.

However, England all-rounder has urged the fans to abstain from making personal comments on Smith and Warner.

"I really hope they don't get too much stick. I want them to enjoy the series. If you have to, keep it funny, not personal," Ali told

"We all make mistakes. We are human beings and we have feelings. I know deep down they are probably really good people. I just hope they get treated decently. I just want the to be spoken about," he added.

Australia will begin their title defense against on June 1 in

