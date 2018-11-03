Bridal wear trends to look out for this wedding season

Even though the big fat weddings are on with full shor-sharaaba, the conscientious lot are slowly adapting to the subtle elegance of understated weddings. The rich Jewel tones are back with a vengeance after a couple of pastel seasons, in all fine fabrics - the rich Silks, Kinkhwabs, Velvets and Luxe.

Anjali Sharma, and Owner at French and Deepa Reddy, Founder at The Open Trunk give some ideas on how to opt for right colour, cut and fabric while deciding the bridal wear.

* Colour: Many of the designers are going back to pastels this wedding season with shades of creme, with dainty floral designs for the fresh and soft look. Brides looking to go all out, seem to be leaning towards embellished gowns in royal colours, fitted with mirror or intricate crystal work to guarantee a breath-taking entry to the mandap. Gota Patti work is back this year and seen in both blouses with plain colour and in lehengas.

* Cut and fabric: In terms of cut and style, new age brides are looking at crop tops, cape jackets to team up with their sarees or lehengas. Besides the usual heavy silks, satin and velvet, among people attending weddings, Organza seems to be picking up as a fabric for its light and breezy look.

Floral designs always have a dreamy effect on this material and if it's a saree, try teaming with a solid colour satin blouse. If it's a kurta try straight cut satin pants for that super glamorous 21st century look however, if it is a Lehenga you are looking at, then wear it in the form of a plain satin well fitted blouse to bring that Oomph look.

* Tradition and sustainable fashion to be in sync: With people more conscious of looking at in many aspects of their lives, they want to introduce that message for weddings as well with brides looking at recycling old wedding sarees in the family paying homage to that "something old" sentiment by making it into a lehenga.

Considering the rise in the trend of sustainable fashion in the recent past, this wedding season the chances of seeing the old bright ethnic colours and traditional fabrics and some of the popular motifs from the previous decades, are pretty high!

