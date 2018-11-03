Madhavan on why he plays a villain in a Telugu film

The new Telugu release "Savyasachi" has surprised Andhra and Telanganas audiences with the strong presence of Tamil cinemas iconic R

has so far done only Tamil and Hindi so what prompted him to do a Telugu and that too in a negative role?

"The role, what else? It was a fabulous role. Though my character enters the picture mid-way, my introduction into the plot had me hooked. And the enthusiasm that I felt in when I went there to finalise the Telugu version of my biopic on the Nambi Naraynan, clinched the matter. I was told I had no idea about my fan-following in Andhra. Now I do," laughs

His entry into the is greeted with a loud applause in Andhra.

Madhavan is pleasantly surprised, "I had no idea I'd be received so well in my first Telugu film. Now of course there is 'Rocketry The Nambi' Effect where I will be speaking my own lines in Telugu for the first time. I learnt the language for my character in 'Savyasachi' . But they had to dub my voice finally. But for the Nambi bio-pic I will be speaking Telugu in my own voice."

Madhavan says he enjoyed his first stint in "I had never spoken in Telugu and I had never played a negative character. It was a new experience for me. I am certainly open to doing more Telugu films."

--IANS

skj/nv/sed

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)