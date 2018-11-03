John Legend joins 'Le Brio' remake

French is joining forces with and banner Get to produce the US remake of "Le Brio," the Cesar-nominated comedy-drama.

of "Black Panther" fame is attached to star in and produce the film, which is currently in development, reports variety.com.

The French original revolves around the relationship between a young French-Arab woman from an underprivileged neighbourhood and a brilliant but prejudiced professor, who is forced to her for an annual speech contest.

Wright will play the female lead in the remake, which will also explore the complex relationship between a student and a who come from different ethnic and social backgrounds. However, the plot of the movie won't centre on the speech competition.

"With Get Lifted Film Company's great creative input, the remake will have more of a political bend than the French film to reflect the current tense climate and race relations in U.S.," said Rassam, who is co-producing the film.

"Ultimately, the film will show how sharing knowledge can help build bridges between people from different generations and backgrounds, as well as help people overcome their own prejudices and anger," added.

