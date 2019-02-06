BSB shows have gotten a little bit bigger, says AJ McLean

The were formed over 25 years ago and the pop group's member feels their shows have gotten a little bit bigger than before.

On the biggest difference in their shows from the 90s to now, AJ said in a statement to IANS: "I think our shows have gotten a little bit bigger."

His bandmate added: "More refined".

To which, AJ agreed and said: "And, you know, more refined. I think we've been a lot more involved, I think, now more than ever as far as the creative process - like building the stage.

"You know, back in the day there was just a stage that was set up. We would obviously talk about the set list but now we're like literally sitting there with our entire team building it. I mean, we are building the stage."

also pointed out "one big difference".

"It's that we don't go down on our knees when we're dancing anymore. You know, we try to take that out. You know, in the 90s it was easy," he added.

The band, which also consists of and Kevin Richardson, are thrilled about their eight nominations. The "Don't go breaking my heart" hitmakers have been nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

"Having a nomination 25 years in, is pretty special. We're honoured, we're blessed, we're humbled, we're surprised...," said Kevin.

The band was last nominated for a in 2002.

"'Don't go breaking my heart', - we really feel like he took a chance with us and gave us something that was something that we were searching for - for a very long time - which was, we like to say a 'lightning in a bottle' song," said Nick.

"We knew we were going to only get one - we felt as if we're going to only get one chance to impact radio and for people to hear us and we needed that song and now, a Grammy nomination is recognition and I think that... that - it just means so much to us, especially because the way it came about with the song."

