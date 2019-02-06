'LGBTQ community's greatest ally' Madonna to be honoured

-
Singer Madonna will be honoured at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards for accelerating acceptance of the LGBTQ community.
The awards ceremony by GLAAD, a LGBTQ media advocacy organisation, will be held in New York on May 4, reports hollywoodreporter.com.
The singer will receive the Advocate for Change Award and become the ceremony's second person and first woman to ever receive this honour.
The award was previously given to former US President Bill Clinton in 2013 for his advocacy work to overturn the anti-LGBTQ Defense of Marriage Act and advance marriage equality nationwide.
"Madonna always has and always will be the LGBTQ community's greatest ally and it is only fitting to honour and celebrate our biggest advocate at GLAAD's biggest event ever," said GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis.
"From the HIV crisis to international LGBTQ issues, she fearlessly pushes for a world where LGBTQ people are accepted. Her music and art have been life-saving outlets for LGBTQ people over the years and her affirming words and actions have changed countless hearts and minds," Ellis added.
The organisation credits the pop singer for continuously supporting the LGBTQ community, given that she has performed at AIDS benefit concerts and also speaking out against anti-LGBTQ laws, policies and practices.
