Art, music have no boundaries: Sona Mohapatra

believes that art and have no boundaries and says the Hindi film industry takes Pakistani Nusrat Ali Khan's songs to recreate in every album.

"Film industry takes Nusrat Saab's songs to recreate in every album and will listen to him and his songs sung by every other but the soldiers in the border card will come up if I say that art and have no boundaries. My father was in the forces for 35 years," Sona tweeted on Wednesday.

The singer commented on after a shared a copy of her interview, and called her "petty and narrow-minded" for not recognising the sacrifice of Indian soldiers.

Another came in support of Sona and wrote: "People from other side of the border were once Indians. Fifty per cent speak Punjabi and travel to meet their families in .. No doubt always stands against terror. But art shall not die because of this."

The singer replied: " as a state has oppressed and virtually wiped out their minorities. Their own artistes aren't safe too. the Sufi Qawwal amongst others who spread the message of love have been brutally murdered in broad daylight. India cannot become like that. Should not."

The "Ambarsariya" songstress signed off by saying that "lets not confuse a state's policy and politics with its people".

The singer's interaction was in reference to how in 2016, Indian film associations placed an unofficial 'ban' on Pakistani talent from working in the country. Pakistani talents such as Fawad Khan, Mahira and did a few films before the controversy.

