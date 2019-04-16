BSE seeks Jet's clarification on shutdown reports

The BSE on Tuesday sought clarification from the debt-ridden over reports of temporary closure of its operations.

The exchange sought the information hours after Civil Minister directed his officials to review the issues related to the

"The exchange has sought clarification from (India) Ltd on April 16 with reference to news appeared in CNBC TV18 quoting ' likely to temporally shut down its operations'," the BSE said.

Meanwhile, the board met on Tuesday to chalk out its future course of action after it failed to get emergency funding from lenders on Monday.

--IANS

rrb/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)