BSE seeks Jet's clarification on shutdown reports

-
ALSO READ
Jet Airways shares tank 19 pc amid reports of temporary shut down of ops
Closely monitoring developments at Jet Airways: Suresh Prabhu (IANS interview)
Jet Airways: Prabhu asks aviation secy to hold emergency meet
Jet Airways shares drop nearly 4%
Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu orders safety audit of all airlines: TV
-
The BSE on Tuesday sought clarification from the debt-ridden Jet Airways over reports of temporary closure of its operations.
The exchange sought the information hours after Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu directed his officials to review the issues related to the airline.
"The exchange has sought clarification from Jet Airways (India) Ltd on April 16 with reference to news appeared in CNBC TV18 quoting 'Jet Airways likely to temporally shut down its operations'," the BSE said.
Meanwhile, the airline board met on Tuesday to chalk out its future course of action after it failed to get emergency funding from lenders on Monday.
--IANS
rrb/mr
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU