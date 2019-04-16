Nykaa, Adobe partner for customer experience management

Aiming to better embrace digital transformation, Nykaa.com on Tuesday announced it is partnering with software Adobe in order to expand its focus on Management (CXM).

The partnership announcement was made at the Adobe Symposium 2019 here.

"Led by its increasing digitisation focus, mobile-first customer behaviour and vast millennial population, is well on its way to becoming a trillion-dollar economy," Adobe (South Asia) told reporters here.

"Today more than ever, businesses are rapidly evolving to become Experience Businesses, and this quest for transformation is pervasive across the C-suite. Management (CXM) unlocks and Adobe is leading the way with continuous innovation on its Adobe Experience Platform," he added.

Nykaa is leveraging Adobe Experience Cloud solutions - Adobe Media Optimizer and Adobe Analytics - to power its approach towards customer acquisition and

With Adobe Media Optimiser, the company is able to prioritise and differentiate communication directed towards diverse customer segments.

"Nykaa.com was conceived with a vision of approaching beauty as an experience, rather than a commodity, and through the years, we've made strategic investments in digital to deliver on this goal. With Adobe's long-standing partnership, we look forward to adding thrust to our focus on delivering relevant, real time experience to our customers," said Nykaa Founder and

