SC seeks response from Chidambaram's wife, son

The on Tuesday sought responses from and former Union wife regarding an appeal of the against a order.

The High Court had dismissed orders issued by the to prosecute the former Finance Minister's wife, son and under the Black Money Act in May 2018.

A bench headed by said that the impugned judgement shall not be taken as a precedent till the matter was heard. However, the court refused to stay the high court's order.

The filed four charge sheets against Nalini Chidambaram, son Chidambaram and under the Black Money Act for allegedly not disclosing their foreign assets.

The chargesheets have been filed before a special court in Chennai under Section 50 of the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015, officials said.

The chargesheets claimed that the family did not divulge details on these investments along with the firm co-owned by Chidambaram -- Chess Golbal Advisory -- to the tax authority, violating the Black Money Act.

