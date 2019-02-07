BSES to hold Lok Adalats for power theft cases on February 9-10

The company (discom) BSES on Thursday announced that special Lok Adalats to settle power cases in areas under its jurisdiction will be held on February 9 and 10.

In a release, the discom said notices had been sent in this regard to 14,000 consumers of both (BRPL) and (BYPL) who are "litigants" in power cases.

The discom said following the settlement of dues it would provide facilities for on-the-spot reconnection as well as applying for on-the-spot new connections.

"Consumers can use this opportunity for an amicable and on-the-spot settlement of their power cases, relating to both Direct Theft and Meter Tampering," a BSES statement said.

The Lok Adalats are once again being organised jointly by the Legal Services Authority (DLSA) and the BSES.

While the BRPL single-day for the residents of South and West will be held at the Saket and district courts on Saturday, the BYPL hearings for central and east Delhi consumers will take place at the Building at ITO (near Mata Sundari College) and Karkardooma courts on February 9 and 10, it said.

"Customers desirous of settling their power theft cases can either attend in person or through their authorised representatives," BSES said.

"Cases that are either pending in any court of law or are yet to be filed in any such court will be taken up by the Lok Adalat," it added.

According to the discom, post their settlement orders, customers will be given sufficient time to pay their bills.

"Cash counters will be set up enabling the customers to pay their bills on the spot. They can also pay at the designated BRPL/BYPL offices," it said.

This is the second being organised by BSES discoms in the last couple of months.

"The Lok Adalats organised in December 2018 had settled around 4,000 power theft cases with a value of around Rs 39 crore. The last over 20 Special Lok Adalats, including the ones held in December, have resolved around 34,000 cases with a value of around Rs 270 crore getting settled on the spot," a BSES said.

According to the discom, the forthcoming special courts are being organised on popular demand.

