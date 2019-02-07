Raghuvanshi appointed Fortis Healthcare CEO

Fortis Healthcare on Thursday announced the appointment of Ashutosh Raghuvanshi as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) with effect from March 18.
Raghuvanshi replaces Bhavdeep Singh, who quit Fortis in November, after serving for over three years.
"Fortis Healthcare Limited (Fortis) announces the appointment of Ashutosh Raghuvanshi as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective March 18, 2019. The Fortis board approved the appointment today," Fortis Healthcare said in a statement.
Raghuvanshi, a paediatric cardiac surgeon, had on February 3 resigned as the Group CEO of Narayana Hrudayalaya after more than 18 years of service.
--IANS
rrb/rtp/pcj
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
