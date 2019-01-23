JUST IN
Business Standard

BSES launches WhatsApp service for south and west Delhi consumers

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Power discom BSES has launched its WhatsApp service to cater to the needs of its consumers in south and west Delhi, said a company spokesperson Wednesday.

Now apart from BSES' mobile app and website, a consumer can get a duplicate bill on WhatApp.

"This feature will make it easier for consumers to avail BSES services," he said.

The service has been launched for consumers in south and west Delhi areas. It will be launched soon for consumers in east and central Delhi, he said.

This is the third WhatApp service launched by BSES. Earlier BSES had introduced registering of 'no supply' complaints and reporting of power theft on WhatsApp, he added.

First Published: Wed, January 23 2019. 21:40 IST

