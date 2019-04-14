BTS becomes first South Korean act on 'SNL'

became the first South Korean act to perform on comedy series "Saturday Night Live" (SNL), and they performed their new single "Boy with luv".

After host introduced them, the band's members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, and Jungkook performed the song featuring Halsey for the first time. Complete with their signature choreography and sound, the seven boys made history as the first South Korean act to perform on the comedy sketch series, reported people.com.

They also performed their 2018 hit "Mic Drop".

The Korean boy band's SNL appearance comes a day after with the release of their seven-track album, "Map of the Soul: Persona".

Halsey isn't the only pop star to collaborate on BTS' latest album.

Ed Sheeran co-wrote the group's single "Make It Right", the fourth track on their album.

"This is the first K pop song I've had the honour of helping write. Check out the rest of the project too," the four-time winner wrote on

Earlier this week, Stone revealed to that she was blown away by the group's rehearsal.

"I just saw their soundcheck today and I involuntarily screamed. I'm actually not kidding. It came out of my body. It was like, 'Ahhh!' It was like a that happens. They're incredible," she told Fallon.

2019 has been a whirlwind year for In February, the K-pop sensation made their Awards debut, even serving as presenters at the awards show.

In addition, their album Love Yourself: was nominated for best recording package, making BTS' project the first Korean album to be recognized in any category by the

Next, is set to hit the road for their worldwide Love Yourself: Speak Yourself stadium tour which kicks off in May, as well as perform at

